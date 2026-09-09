Pakistani forces accused of enforced disappearances as Balochistan families remain without answers

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Two more people have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan, while five previously reported missing individuals have returned home, highlighting continued concerns over disappearances and the lack of information available to affected families, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Ali Baloch, son of Abdul Hayee, was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces in Mastung at around 3 am on August 23. His whereabouts remain unknown.

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In a separate case, the family of Shakeel Baloch said he was taken from his residence in Killi Goharabad in Quetta at approximately midnight on April 16. The family alleged that personnel associated with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were involved in his disappearance.

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Neither family has received information regarding the two men’s whereabouts or current condition. Their continued absence has added to concerns raised by relatives and local rights activists over the pattern of alleged enforced disappearances across the province.

Meanwhile, five people who had previously been reported missing have returned to their homes. Saud Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmed from Alandur in Buleda, was allegedly disappeared on September 4 and returned the following day.

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Saddam Bugti was reportedly taken from Main Town in Dera Bugti on August 29 and returned on September 3. Zubair Ahmed was allegedly disappeared from Hub Chowki on July 30 and returned home on September 2. Imdad Shahwani was reportedly taken from Quetta on August 30 before returning on September 3, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Jehanzeb Baloch was allegedly disappeared from Panjgur on July 9 and returned on September 2. Many disappearance cases in Balochistan are reported weeks or months after the alleged incidents.

Local sources attributed such delays to alleged pressure from state authorities, fear among families, and other barriers to reporting, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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