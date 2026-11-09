Pakistani forces accused of enforced disappearances as three bodies found in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 9 (ANI): Three bodies have been recovered in Balochistan, including that of a man whose family accused Pakistani security forces of forcibly disappearing him, while three more people were reportedly taken into custody.

The body of Sameer Baloch was discovered near a water supply facility in Dazan, Tump. He belonged to Gobard in Mand, where his family alleged that Pakistani forces took him from his residence, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Waseem Baloch and brothers Sagheer and Zaheer Baloch were also detained during the same operation. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Another body, identified as Adam, was recovered from Aasiabad in Tump. Reports suggested that unidentified individuals had abducted him days earlier.

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In Buleda's Sorap area, Asim was found dead with bullet injuries. Police said his body had been shifted for legal procedures, with the circumstances surrounding his killing remaining unclear.

Separately, an unidentified man was shot dead in Diyat near Turbat, while fishing boat captain Muhammad Anwar Baloch sustained gunshot injuries in an attack in Panwan, Jiwani. Local sources blamed a state-backed armed group, commonly described as a 'death squad'.

In another development, three individuals, including Abdullah and Saleem, were reportedly forcibly disappeared from Pul Abad in Kech by Pakistani forces and members of a death squad.

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Meanwhile, four previously missing men returned home. They included Mahmood, recovered in Panjgur on October 31; Waqas Baloch, recovered in Rawalpindi on November 5; Jawad Shad, recovered in Quetta on November 6; and Shafiq Ahmed, whose earlier recovery was reported in May 2026, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Citing the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported that the organisation documented 54 enforced disappearances in its September report, including nine teenagers, two women and a young girl. The organisation also recorded 66 killings, 14 of the victims of which had previously experienced enforced disappearance. (ANI)

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