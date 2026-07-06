Pakistani forces accused of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings as five men found dead in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): The bodies of five Baloch men were recovered from the Panwan and Ganz areas of Jiwani, triggering fresh allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. Relatives and rights groups said at least four of the victims had been missing for months before their bodies were found, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistan's military, however, maintained that the deceased were armed militants killed during a security operation launched after a vehicle-borne attack claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Panwan. The official account has been disputed by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), activists and family members, who say the men had documented histories of enforced disappearance.

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The victims were identified as Abdul Haq, Peeri, son of Assa, Shah Bakhsh, son of Umar and Haider Ali Mohammad, while the fifth body remained unidentified. BYC said Peeri and Shah Bakhsh were taken from their homes in Robar on January 7 and had remained missing until their bodies were recovered. VBMP stated that Haider Ali Mohammad's family had staged a protest outside the Gwadar deputy commissioner's office in August 2025 demanding his release. Abdul Haq, principal of Memar-e-Nau Academy in Gwadar, had himself been missing since February.

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Rights groups noted that he was the younger brother of Mohammad Ramzan Baloch, who allegedly disappeared in 2009, and had spent years supporting his brother's family while campaigning for justice. VBMP demanded an independent investigation into what it described as Abdul Haq's extrajudicial killing, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch said the incident reflected a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances followed by the recovery of mutilated bodies. BNM chairman Dr Naseem Baloch said Abdul Haq had devoted his life to educating children despite repeated setbacks, while Sabiha Baloch accused authorities of misleading the family with repeated assurances of his release, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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