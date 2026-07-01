Pakistani forces accused of fresh crackdown as six more reportedly disappear in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Six more people, including an elderly man, have reportedly gone missing after alleged detentions by Pakistani security forces in different parts of Balochistan, while 10 previously disappeared individuals have returned to their families after months in custody, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the latest reported cases emerged from the districts of Gwadar, Kech and Chagai. Residents and family members also alleged that security operations in parts of Kech involved raids on homes, destruction of property and intimidation of civilians. Among the newly reported cases is Jam Abdullah, an elderly resident of Sholig in Dasht, Kech district.

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According to local accounts, he was allegedly detained near the Door checkpoint in Gwadar on June 27, after which his whereabouts became unknown. Relatives said his brother, Huda Dad, had previously died from a heart attack during an earlier security operation. In another incident, four men were reportedly taken away during a late-night operation in Pasni, Gwadar district.

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Two of them were identified as brothers Rahim Lal and Amir Lal, sons of Lal Bakhsh, while the identities of the remaining two individuals have not yet been confirmed. Local sources claimed that armed men believed to be part of a government-backed militia accompanied Pakistani forces during the operation.

Separately, Hamal Khan, a resident of Killi Lashkar in Chagai district, has remained missing since his reported detention in December 2025. Fresh raids were also reported in Muhammadabad, Mehnaz and Buleda areas of Kech, where residents alleged that security personnel searched multiple homes, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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According to residents, household belongings, including motorcycles, refrigerators, washing machines, mobile phones, furniture, jewellery and other valuables, were either damaged or confiscated during the operations. They further alleged that women and children faced intimidation and physical abuse, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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