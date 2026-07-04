Pakistani forces accused of fresh wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 4 (ANI): Three young Baloch men, including a minor and a student, have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance during separate overnight operations in Balochistan's Kech and Gwadar districts, according to local accounts and human rights monitors. The families remain unaware of the victims' whereabouts, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, security personnel allegedly raided a house in the Gwak area of Mand, Kech district, at around 3 am and took away Sohail Rasool Bakhsh, a minor and the son of Rasool Bakhsh. Relatives claimed he was removed from the house and shifted to an undisclosed location without any legal explanation.

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Since the operation, the family says they have received no information regarding his condition or place of detention. The family further alleged that women and children inside the residence were physically mistreated during the raid. They also claimed security personnel seized the family's mobile phones and warned relatives against resisting the detention, threatening to arrest another son if they intervened.

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In another operation roughly half an hour later in the same locality, forces reportedly entered the residence of Aziz Baloch and detained his son, Hamza Aziz. Hamza was also taken to an unknown location, while his family said authorities had neither disclosed his whereabouts nor clarified the legal basis for his detention.

Separately, PAANK, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, stated that a student identified as Idrees, son of Rahmat, was allegedly abducted around midnight on July 1 in Gwadar district. The organisation claimed personnel linked to the Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence were involved in the incident. PAANK said Idrees has remained missing since his detention, leaving his family deeply concerned over his safety, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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The reported cases add to longstanding allegations of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where families and rights organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies of detaining individuals without due process and holding them at undisclosed locations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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