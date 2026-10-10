Pakistani forces accused of killing Baloch farmer at Dalbandin checkpoint, BYC demands probe

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 10 (ANI): A 28-year-old farmer was reportedly shot dead and another man wounded after Pakistani military personnel opened fire at a checkpoint in Dalbandin, Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC identified the deceased as Yasin Baloch, son of Muhammad Ghaus, who lived in Zahoor Colony in Dalbandin. His companion, identified as Sami, sustained injuries during the shooting, the committee said. The BYC said Yasin was the only son of parents who had both passed away and was the sole earning member of his family. His death has left his two sisters without their primary source of financial and familial support, further deepening the family's hardship.

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The committee condemned the shooting, describing it as part of a wider pattern of violence against civilians in Balochistan. It alleged that residents remained vulnerable to harassment and lethal force even while travelling through areas under the control of Pakistani security forces.

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The BYC further alleged that military checkpoints, established in the name of security, had increasingly become sites of intimidation, humiliation and violence against local communities. The group said the alleged unchecked use of force had created an atmosphere of fear among Baloch residents across the region.

The Dalbandin incident followed another deadly episode in Panjgur district on October 3, when two children were killed and three others injured in Fateh Ali Bazaar, Gowargo. Local sources initially reported that a suspicious object hanging from a tree exploded while children were playing nearby, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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They later alleged that the device contained explosives attached to a Pakistani military quadcopter. The BYC characterised the Panjgur deaths as an instance of what it called “collective punishment and state terrorism”, adding that the incidents highlighted continuing civilian safety concerns across the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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