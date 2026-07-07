Pakistani forces accused of killing disappeared Gwadar shopkeeper after 14 months, BYC alleges

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 7 (ANI) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani security forces of an extrajudicial killing of a 25-year-old shopkeeper from Gwadar after he allegedly spent more than 14 months in enforced disappearance.

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In a post shared on X, the BYC identified the victim as Chakar, son of Hassa Bakhsh, a resident of Baloch Ward in Gwadar. According to the group, Chakar was allegedly detained during an early morning raid by Pakistani forces on May 12, 2025, after which his whereabouts remained unknown.

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BYC stated that Chakar's family had spent more than a year seeking information about his fate while hoping for his safe return. It alleged that his body was later recovered, bearing what it described as severe signs of torture and inhumane treatment.

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According to the BYC, visible injuries, including extensive trauma to his face, indicated that he had been subjected to prolonged violence during detention. The organisation alleged that instead of being returned alive to his family, Chakar was handed back as "another tortured body."

The BYC described the incident as part of what it called a broader pattern of persecution targeting ordinary Baloch civilians in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan. It said Chakar was a young shopkeeper whose livelihood depended on running his business and that he had become another victim of alleged enforced disappearances in the province.

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The organisation further claimed that fishermen, students, labourers, teachers and shopkeepers across Balochistan have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearances by Pakistani security agencies. It alleged that many families spend months or years searching for missing relatives before, in some cases, recovering bodies showing signs of torture.

Calling the incident a reflection of what it described as a worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan, the BYC urged the international community to take notice of the situation. The group alleged that repeated killings of civilians have caused lasting trauma across the province. (ANI)

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