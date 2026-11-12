Pakistani forces, alleged state-backed death squad accused of assaulting women, burning houses in Balochistan’s Nushki

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Pakistani security forces and members of an alleged state-backed armed group, locally referred to as a “death squad”, reportedly raided a house in Killi Jamaldini in Balochistan’s Nushki district on Wednesday morning, assaulted women and set the house and other structures on fire, according to reports by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing residents, TBP reported that the raid was carried out at the residence of Altaf Jamaldini, who had been killed a day earlier in a shooting allegedly attributed by residents to a state-backed armed group.

According to the report, the raid took place early in the morning when people had gathered at the house to offer condolences and recite prayers for the deceased.

Eyewitnesses cited by TBP said that people present at the house were harassed and subjected to violence during the operation. The personnel allegedly assaulted women and subsequently locked them inside rooms.

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The report further stated that several other houses and tents in the surrounding area were also set ablaze during the incident, citing eyewitness accounts.

The incident has reportedly triggered widespread anger among residents, who accused the police of protecting criminal elements instead of ensuring public safety. Residents also alleged that authorities had failed to prevent such incidents in the area.

In a separate incident, three brothers have allegedly been forcibly disappeared by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Parom, an area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district, according to another report by TBP.

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Citing reports, TBP stated that the three brothers were taken into custody at the FC camp in Parom at around 2 pm on November 3, 2026, before being transferred to an undisclosed location.

Their family has reportedly received no information about their whereabouts since their detention, raising concerns over their safety and continued disappearance.

Enforced disappearances remain a longstanding issue in Balochistan, where families and human rights organisations have repeatedly protested against detentions at undisclosed locations and demanded that those held be produced before courts.

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According to the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), its September report documented 54 enforced disappearances, including five cases from earlier months. Nine teenagers, two women and a young girl were among those reported missing.

The organisation also recorded 11 reappearances and four deaths in custody, while most of the individuals taken into custody remained unaccounted for.

The term “death squad” is widely used in Balochistan to describe alleged state-backed armed groups accused of targeting civilians, political activists, human rights defenders and members of Baloch armed groups.

Both incidents, involving allegations of violence against civilians, arson and enforced disappearances, highlight continuing concerns over security operations and human rights violations in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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