Pakistani forces continue to unleash force against civilians in PoJK, people protest in Muzaffarabad following clashes

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 2 (ANI): The Pakistani establishment continues to unleash force against peaceful civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with residents of Muzaffarabad expressing concern over fresh violence in the region.

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Burnt-out vehicles, roads littered with rocks and a heavy security presence marked the streets of Muzaffarabad on Saturday following clashes between protesters and security forces ahead of the second phase of elections, the residents said.

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Parts of PoJK are undergoing polling today (August 2). The assembly polls in parts of PoJK were scheduled to be carried out in three phases. There have been repeated incidents of violence and calls for election boycott by locals.

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Escalating unrest in PoJK has sparked widespread public anger and calls for an election boycott following reports of indiscriminate firing by security forces during recent demonstrations in Muzaffarabad.

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Locals and eyewitnesses said that security personnel opened fire on civilians at multiple locations across Muzaffarabad, resulting in several casualties, as reported by Reuters.

Additionally, in the Plate area of Muzaffarabad, the open firing by security forces reportedly injured at least six to seven people and left three dead.

Locals held funeral prayers for one of the deceased late into the night.

The violence has alienated locals and first-time voters, with many refusing to participate in the democratic process under current violent conditions.

"This is my first election, and I was going to cast my vote for the first time. But considering the current situation in the state, I will not cast my vote at all, because the state is in its worst condition," a local told Reuters, describing how security forces opened fire across different parts of Muzaffarabad.

Eyewitnesses recounted instances of unprovoked violence by security personnel against civilians in their homes. An elderly local described to Reuters how a 35-year-old man was killed on his porch while having breakfast when forces entered the neighbourhood and opened fire indiscriminately.

"A bullet hit him in the chest. He was right here on the spot," the resident told Reuters, adding, "Due to the lack of first aid, for about 45 minutes, the women tried a lot... there were only women at home. Because there were no men here at that time--there was intense firing and shelling in this area--no one could provide first aid, which is why this boy died here."

The killings triggered strong protests, with crowds chanting revolutionary slogans and honouring those killed in the crackdown. Demonstrators gathered to chant, "We will sacrifice our youth, we will bring a revolution!" and declared that the blood of those killed would spark further resistance, Reuters reported.

Amid the rising tension and clashes, some local voices urged an end to the violence, calling on authorities and organisers to initiate direct talks to resolve regional grievances.

India has slammed Pakistan's actions against peaceful protesters in PoJK.

"As you and all of us have witnessed, the Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 innocent people, and many more have been seriously injured. It's the establishment's absolute disdain for the innocent people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir that was laid bare when their Defence Minister branded the protesting civilians as enemies," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing. (ANI)

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