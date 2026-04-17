Pakistani government faces backlash as federal employees stage protest in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Hundreds of workers affiliated with the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) staged a protest, intensifying pressure on the Punjab government in Pakistan over unmet financial demands and what they termed persistent anti-employee policies.

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Demonstrators assembled outside the Civil Secretariat, raising slogans against soaring inflation and carrying placards highlighting their grievances, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, the protesters demanded the restoration of key financial benefits, including leave encashment, pension, and gratuity, alongside a 30 per cent disparity allowance and a 50 per cent salary increase.

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They argued that rising living costs have severely impacted government employees, making immediate relief essential. The gathering reflected growing frustration among public sector workers struggling to cope with economic pressures.

Prominent AGEGA representatives, including Khalid Sanghera, Prof Faiza Rana, Rana Liaqat, and Mukhtar Gujjar, addressed the crowd, accusing the Punjab government of subjecting employees to sustained financial hardship over the past three years.

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They alleged that several benefits had been withdrawn without adequate alternatives, while implementation of promised measures continued to face delays.

The protest also spotlighted concerns over structural reforms, particularly the outsourcing of hospitals and educational institutions. Demonstrators argued that such policies have weakened public service delivery while displacing thousands of workers.

They further criticised the repeal of the regularisation act, claiming it has left contract employees vulnerable and uncertain about their future. Rising fuel prices were another focal point, with participants linking recent hikes in petroleum costs to a broader surge in inflation, as highlighted by Dawn.

They stressed that the delay in implementing the announced 30 per cent disparity allowance had compounded financial strain on salaried individuals. The protesters urged the government to promptly approve and implement recommendations put forward by a committee formed under the chief secretary. AGEGA leaders have warned of escalating action, with a decisive strategy expected to be unveiled at a meeting scheduled for April 20 if their demands remain unmet, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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