DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistani labour rights ignored: Hydropower workers block Karakoram Highway over unpaid wages

Pakistani labour rights ignored: Hydropower workers block Karakoram Highway over unpaid wages

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:05 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 11 (ANI) Protests by the Dasu Hydropower Project workers entered their second day, with demonstrators blocking the Karakoram Highway to demand long-overdue wages and fair treatment under Pakistan's labour laws. The blockade disrupted traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) for several hours, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, hundreds of workers gathered in the Chuchang area of Upper Kohistan after marching along the highway, raising slogans against what they called exploitation and negligence by the company executing the multi-billion-rupee energy project.

Advertisement

Protesters said that despite the government's notification fixing the monthly wage for 26 working days at Rs 40,000, they were still being underpaid and forced to wait months for their dues.

Advertisement

"The company's delays in paying wages have pushed us to the brink; we can't even afford basic food or schooling for our children," one protester stated. Workers accused the project management of repeated false assurances and said that shopkeepers had now stopped giving them essentials on credit.

The protesting labourers warned that if their grievances were ignored, they would boycott work altogether, halting progress on one of Pakistan's major hydropower projects. They urged district authorities to intervene and ensure that the company complies with the labour department's wage notification and national employment laws.

Advertisement

The Baffa-Pakhal administration is preparing to launch an anti-encroachment drive across the tehsil, targeting illegal structures built along the Karakoram Highway and other key routes. Assistant Commissioner Nayab Abbasi said notices had been issued to encroachers and warned that non-compliance would result in punitive action.

She added that the campaign aims to improve traffic flow and civic order, and that even the dilapidated community centre would be demolished to make way for a new facility, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts