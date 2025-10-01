Pakistani rangers open fire on protesters in PoJK, several casualties reported

Muzzafarabad [PoJK] October 1 (ANI): Violent clashes erupted in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), as Pakistani security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters demanding the Self-Rule Charter of Demands.

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have resulted in over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries in the past three days, according to the sources.

The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, have spread across multiple districts of PoJK. Shops, businesses, and transport services have been shut down, reflecting widespread discontent with Islamabad's handling of the situation.

This comes after the administration ordered an indefinite lockdown amid last week's protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC)

The demonstrations, which drew massive public support, centred around a 38-point charter of demands put forward by the JKJAAC.

The unrest is a response to the government's failure to address the committee's 38 demands, including the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK; 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished.

The protesters are also demanding economic relief, including slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. Additionally, they are demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

The internet services have been shut down across the region. The protests have turned violent, with clashes between protesters and police reported in several districts.

The protests have paralysed daily life in PoJK, with markets, shops, and transport services shut down. Demonstrators have taken to the streets, defying government crackdowns, and reports indicate that several caravans of protesters have broken through blockades to enter Muzaffarabad

In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee declared that the body of a protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands, while security forces were seen clearing bridges to disrupt the march.

Across the region, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, the JKJAAC has mobilised residents in large rallies and demonstrations, reflecting an unprecedented unity in the struggle for rights.

The protests underscore growing resentment against the government's inaction on the Committee's demands.

Rights activists, political figures, and diaspora leaders condemned what they described as systematic oppression by Pakistani authorities in PoJK and pledged continued backing for the people's struggle. (ANI)

