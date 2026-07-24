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Home / World / Pakistani rights abuses exposed as detained Baloch activist launches hunger strike in Turbat jail

Pakistani rights abuses exposed as detained Baloch activist launches hunger strike in Turbat jail

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): A detained activist of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Syed Bibi Baloch, has reportedly been observing a hunger strike for the last two days at Central Jail Turbat, according to information shared by prison sources and her family, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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Family members stated that Syed Bibi Baloch started the hunger strike to protest what they described as violations of her constitutional rights and the manner in which she has been treated during her detention, TBP reported.

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According to her relatives, Syed Bibi Baloch was already suffering from health-related issues before beginning the hunger strike, and they have raised concerns that her condition could worsen due to the ongoing protest.

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The family has appealed to the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of the matter, address the issues highlighted by the detainee and ensure that she receives necessary medical attention.

Syed Bibi Baloch has remained imprisoned at Central Jail Turbat since July 3 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, according to the TBP report.

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As of the time of reporting, prison authorities had not issued any public statement regarding the family's concerns about her health condition or the reported hunger strike.

Balochistan has witnessed a long-standing pattern of alleged enforced disappearances, with families and human rights organisations claiming that political activists, students and civilians are often detained without legal process and later either found dead or continue to remain missing.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations of involvement in illegal disappearances and extrajudicial killings, stating that security operations in the province are carried out according to legal procedures.

Rights groups and Baloch advocacy organisations have continued to demand impartial investigations into such cases, accountability for those responsible, and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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