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Home / World / Pakistani security forces accused of mounting enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Pakistani security forces accused of mounting enforced disappearances in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): Five people, including a 17-year-old truck conductor, have allegedly been forcibly disappeared in Balochistan’s Nushki and Kech districts, while women have launched a protest outside a Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Turbat demanding the recovery of two missing businessmen, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Muhammad Adil was reportedly detained near an FC checkpoint close to Zamzama Hotel in Nushki at around 1 pm. The Qaziabad resident’s family has received no information about his whereabouts. Khan was allegedly taken from his home early by personnel identified as belonging to the FC, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

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In another incident, 23-year-old Shay Mureed Jamaldini was reportedly taken from his residence in Nushki’s Killi Batto area by FC personnel. Their families remain unaware of the young man’s whereabouts and condition. Meanwhile, two businessmen, identified as Mazar and Asim, were allegedly taken from their shops in Turbat’s Nasirabad area at approximately 6:15 pm on Monday.

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Following their reported disappearance, women staged a sit-in outside the local FC camp, demanding their immediate recovery. No information about their release was available at the time of reporting.

The protest camp organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club continued for its 6,386th day, highlighting the prolonged struggle of families seeking information about missing relatives across the region. During the protest, Bibi Shahina approached the organisation with details of her son Kamran Khan’s alleged disappearance, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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She said he was taken away in front of family members from Killi Kashmirabad on Qambrani Road in Quetta on April 1, 2026. Although the family was reportedly assured of his release within three days of questioning, more than six months have passed without any information about him, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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