Pakistani "ship had a lot more damage": Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on collision incident

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said a Pakistani Navy vessel suffered significantly more damage than an Indian ship following a collision in the North Arabian Sea in September, adding that the Pakistani vessel had come dangerously close to the Indian destroyer before the incident.

Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, Admiral Swaminathan said the Indian ship was deployed under Operation Urja Suraksha at the mouth of the Gulf of Oman to assist Indian merchant vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid the regional conflict.

Under the operation, the Indian Navy has maintained a presence in the region to provide assistance and reassurance to Indian merchant vessels, particularly those seeking safe passage out of the Strait of Hormuz and through waters affected by the conflict.

Explaining the September incident which happened between India's INS Kolkata and Pakistan's PNS Hunain, he said, "It's not unusual for ships to come close to each other at sea, and of course you manoeuvre in a little bit of competition, not so friendly. That ship was manoeuvring and I suppose it came dangerously close."

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He attributed the incident to possible ineptitude on the part of the Pakistani vessel, saying it had come so close that it reached "a point of no return".

"When two ships are closing each other, the ship tried to manoeuvre away from our ship, I suppose, but it touched our ship. Luckily, it touched our ship in a position where we had no damage, but that ship had a lot more damage," the Navy Chief said.

He added that it was difficult to assess the extent of the damage suffered by the Pakistani vessel, which subsequently moved away and returned to its port.

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"But certainly, at the point of impact, that ship was impacted a lot more; our ship was okay," he said.

Asked whether the Pakistani Navy ship was still undergoing refit more than two months after the incident, Admiral Swaminathan declined to comment, saying, "So, let's leave it at that."

The Navy Chief also addressed the sinking of an Iranian warship by an American submarine in March this year, while the Iranian vessel was returning from an Indian naval exercise.

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The Iranian warship had participated in the International Fleet Review hosted by India in Visakhapatnam in February 2026, which brought together naval forces from several countries. The vessel was subsequently returning home when it was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean region amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Describing the incident as an awkward situation for India, Admiral Swaminathan said the Iranian vessel had participated in the Indian-hosted event to promote friendship, solidarity and cooperation among participating countries.

"Obviously, it is an awkward thing for anybody to have a submarine ship visiting you in what has been very largely a friendly exercise. It's collaborative; it was an International Fleet Review, and an International Fleet Review, you invite foreign friendly countries to come and participate simply because you want to express a certain friendliness, a certain solidarity, a certain sense of collaboration and partnership," he said.

However, Admiral Swaminathan said the American submarine's action was not illegal under international maritime law, as the two countries were already engaged in a conflict and the Iranian vessel was outside Indian territorial waters when it was attacked.

"But having said that, it is not an illegal thing what the American ship has done. It was in international waters by then, out of Indian waters. It was out. It was well out of Indian waters," he said.

Clarifying India's maritime jurisdiction, he said Indian territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from the coast, beyond which lie international waters.

Explaining why the attack could be considered legally permissible despite taking place away from the main theatre of the conflict, he said, "Because there are two belligerents. They had already gotten into a conflict. There are two nations at war."

He further said that during wartime, military engagements could take place across different oceans and maritime regions.

"I mean, you would recollect in the Second World War, people fought in all kinds of oceans. You know, they fought in the Atlantic Ocean; they fought in the Pacific Ocean. When you're at war, you just take a shot at your adversary wherever you can," he said.

However, he clarified that he would not comment on whether the American action was appropriate, saying that was a matter for the United States Navy to address.

"Was it a correct thing to do or not? That's not something that I can answer for. That was something that the United States Navy would perhaps need to answer for," he said.

He added that the Iranian vessel had been on its return passage several days after the exercise concluded and that India's engagement with the participating ships had ended before they began their return journeys.

"As far as we are concerned, we finished with the exercise. We say we bid them farewell. We said thank you so much for coming. And after that, they're pretty much on their own. And this happened when they were on their own," he said. (ANI)

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