DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is stable after bear attack, team confirms

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is stable after bear attack, team confirms

The singer was visiting the villages of Baltistan. On Thursday night, she was attacked by a brown bear in her tent
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:35 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Quratulain Balouch/Instagram
Advertisement

The team of Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch confirmed she is out of danger and is getting medical help following the attack by a brown bear.

Advertisement

Balouch is a popular singer and songwriter. She is known for songs such as "Thagyan", "Jogan Jogan", and "Baliye".

Her team shared a statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday, assuring fans and followers her condition is stable.

Advertisement

The singer was visiting the villages of Baltistan, where she took part in the flood relief activities. On Thursday night, she was attacked by a brown bear in her tent and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

"Official statement. Truly grateful to everyone pouring love and prayers for Quratulain. Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in the flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan that were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS)," the note stated.

Advertisement

The team confirmed the singer,37, did not suffer any fractures and is recovering from the wounds.

"On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from the wounds."

It continued, "She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed till she recovers. Requesting all for prayers. Team QB."

One of her shows, which was supposed to take place on September 19 has also been postponed.

The organisers shared a poster on their Instagram handle earlier this week, stating the singer won't be performing at the event "due to unforseen circumstances". the added the new date for the show will be announced later.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts