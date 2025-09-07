Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is stable after bear attack, team confirms

The team of Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch confirmed she is out of danger and is getting medical help following the attack by a brown bear.

Balouch is a popular singer and songwriter. She is known for songs such as "Thagyan", "Jogan Jogan", and "Baliye".

Her team shared a statement on her Instagram handle on Saturday, assuring fans and followers her condition is stable.

The singer was visiting the villages of Baltistan, where she took part in the flood relief activities. On Thursday night, she was attacked by a brown bear in her tent and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

"Official statement. Truly grateful to everyone pouring love and prayers for Quratulain. Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in the flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan that were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS)," the note stated.

The team confirmed the singer,37, did not suffer any fractures and is recovering from the wounds.

"On the night of 4th September 2025, while she was sleeping in her tent, she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Thankfully there were no fractures and she is recovering from the wounds."

It continued, "She needs rest and privacy at this time. All public engagements have been postponed till she recovers. Requesting all for prayers. Team QB."

One of her shows, which was supposed to take place on September 19 has also been postponed.

The organisers shared a poster on their Instagram handle earlier this week, stating the singer won't be performing at the event "due to unforseen circumstances". the added the new date for the show will be announced later.