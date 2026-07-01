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Home / World / Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan could trigger wider conflict, says MQM founder Altaf Hussain

Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan could trigger wider conflict, says MQM founder Altaf Hussain

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ANI
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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London [UK] July 1 (ANI): Founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has strongly criticised Pakistan's reported airstrikes in Afghanistan, alleging that attacks on civilian areas could provoke retaliation from Kabul and further escalate tensions between the two neighbours.

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In a post shared on X, Hussain condemned the reported strikes on civilian homes in Afghanistan's Paktia Province, Paktika Province and Kunar Province.

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"These attacks on civilian in Afghanistan will provide justification for a retaliatory response from Afghanistan against Pakistan and will further increase the severe tensions between the two countries, potentially pushing the situation towards war," Hussain wrote on X.

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He expressed grief over the reported deaths of women and children, warning that such operations could provide justification for retaliatory attacks against Pakistan and push bilateral relations closer to open conflict.

While condemning the recent militant attack on the Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, Hussain said Pakistan had the right to defend itself but argued that any military response should have been directed at military targets rather than civilian settlements.

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He maintained that Islamabad should have pursued diplomatic channels by lodging protests with Afghanistan and raising the issue before the United Nations and the broader international community.

Citing reports attributed to the Afghan authorities, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan and the UN Special Representative, Hussain stated that the Pakistani airstrikes killed 28 women and children and injured 49 others.

He questioned the targeting of civilians and called for accountability over the reported casualties.

Hussain also offered condolences to the families of Rangers personnel killed in the Karachi attack while expressing solidarity with Afghan civilians affected by the strikes.

He warned that if retaliatory attacks from Afghanistan resulted in civilian casualties inside Pakistan, responsibility would rest with those who authorised strikes on civilian areas.

The MQM founder further urged the Afghan authorities to take action against militant groups operating from Afghan territory and prevent cross-border attacks into Pakistan.

He also called on Pakistan's political and military leadership to review its regional policies, arguing that decades of security-driven strategies had strained relations with Afghanistan and fuelled internal discontent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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