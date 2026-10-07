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Home / World / Pakistan’s anti-farmer policies spark nationwide protest call

Pakistan’s anti-farmer policies spark nationwide protest call

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ANI
Updated At : 03:31 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): Pakistan’s agricultural sector is facing growing discontent as the Pakistan Kisan Rabita Committee (PKRC), an alliance of 36 farmer organisations, announced nationwide demonstrations on October 18 against what it described as the government’s “anti-farmer” policies, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the farmers’ alliance is demanding that the government immediately set the support price of wheat at PKR 5,000 per maund and sugarcane at PKR 700 per 40 kg. The decision was taken during a meeting attended by representatives of several farmer groups, including Anjuman Mazareen Punjab, Kisan Karkela KP, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, Sindh Hari Committee, Hari Jeddojuhd Committee, Hari Poryat Committee and Awami Tehreek.

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The PKRC criticised the government for leaving farmers exposed to unpredictable market conditions while production expenses continue to rise. PKRC President Tariq Mahmood stated that growers spend heavily on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and diesel before struggling to secure a reasonable return once their crops reach the market.

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PKRC General Secretary Riffat Maqsood also questioned the future of Pakistan’s agriculture under the existing policy framework, amid mounting input costs and uncertainty over crop procurement.

Farooq Tariq, a central leader of the committee, argued that agricultural decisions made without consulting farmers could undermine the country’s food security.

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He called on authorities to announce support prices before sowing begins, allowing growers to determine whether cultivation would remain economically viable.

PKRC Information Secretary Hasnain Jameel Faridi presented a detailed set of demands and urged the government to begin negotiations before the planned October 18 protests, as highlighted by Dawn.

The alliance wants the wheat and sugarcane support prices fixed at PKR 5,000 per maund and PKR 700 per 40 kg, respectively. It also demanded an end to private wheat procurement and the revival of government purchasing through Passco and provincial food departments, with authorities ensuring procurement of the entire crop, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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