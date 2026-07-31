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Home / World / Pakistan's anti-torture law poorly enforced despite 2022 legislation: HRCP

Pakistan's anti-torture law poorly enforced despite 2022 legislation: HRCP

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Despite Pakistan introducing its anti-torture legislation in 2022, incidents of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment have continued due to weak enforcement, insufficient safeguards and a lack of accountability, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said during a roundtable organised under its 'Against Torture' campaign.

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According to a report by Dawn, the consultation, supported by the European Union, brought together legal experts, government officials and members of civil society to examine the challenges in implementing the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022 and to formulate recommendations aimed at strengthening Pakistan's anti-torture framework.

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HRCP Council member and former chairperson Hina Jilani stressed that preventing and addressing cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including psychological torture, was equally important, noting that its effects could be as serious and long-lasting as those caused by physical torture, the Dawn report said.

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She said that without well-defined procedures and practical guidelines for law enforcement agencies on identifying, investigating, documenting and responding to cases of torture and ill-treatment, the legislation could not be implemented effectively.

Participants also observed that while torture and ill-treatment were not carried out exclusively by state actors, the responsibility to prevent such abuses, protect victims and ensure accountability ultimately rested with the state.

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Citing the findings of the UN Committee against Torture, lawyer Asad Jamal said that many of the concerns highlighted during Pakistan's previous review in 2017 had been repeated during the country's latest review in 2026. According to him, this reflected that the structural issues enabling the continued practice of torture had still not been adequately addressed.

He further said that Pakistan should introduce clear procedures to prevent arbitrary detention, revise its Prison Rules in accordance with human rights standards and ensure that its legal and institutional framework aligns with international obligations.

As noted in the Dawn report, Law Ministry advisor Usman Ali invited the HRCP to submit recommendations to improve the implementation of the country's anti-torture framework. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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