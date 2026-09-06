DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan’s broken system leaves farmers behind as costs soar, output falls

Pakistan’s broken system leaves farmers behind as costs soar, output falls

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:27 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lahore [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): Pakistan’s agricultural sector is facing a deepening crisis as farmers struggle with soaring production costs, declining competitiveness and what Pakistan Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Mahmood Khokhar described as fundamental failures in governance. Speaking at a National Policy Dialogue on the creation of new provinces at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Khokhar called for urgent structural reforms, as reported by Samaa TV.

According to Samaa TV, Khokhar said Pakistan possessed extensive natural and geographic advantages but had failed to convert them into sustainable economic and agricultural development.

Advertisement

He pointed to the country’s coastline, fertile plains, rivers, forests, minerals and diverse climate, arguing that the principal deficiency was an ineffective system of governance. Khokhar stated that without major reforms, Pakistan would continue to face a governance crisis while farmers would remain under increasing financial pressure.

Advertisement

Khokhar, who said he had been farming since 1992 and primarily cultivated cotton, highlighted the sharp decline in Pakistan’s cotton production.

He said Pakistan’s output had now fallen to roughly 5.5 million bales. Khokhar attributed the deterioration largely to policy and institutional failures. He said farmers were increasingly unable to manage basic household expenses, including education and healthcare.

Advertisement

He also recalled his previous cooperation with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, claiming that their efforts had once helped double cotton production within a year before relations between farmers and authorities worsened.

Khokhar further claimed that Pakistan’s agricultural deficit had reached around USD 6 billion, as highlighted by Samaa TV.

He criticised high input costs, saying Pakistani farmers were unable to compete with producers in other countries.

He compared fertiliser prices, claiming DAP cost around PKR 17,500 in Pakistan, while urea was around PKR 4,600 locally.

He also cited substantially higher electricity costs for Pakistani farmers,according to  Samaa TV. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts