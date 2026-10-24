DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan’s car-centric transport policy leaves public buses on margins

Pakistan’s car-centric transport policy leaves public buses on margins

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI) Pakistan needs to overhaul its transport policy by prioritising affordable public bus services over private vehicles, as limited accessibility, rising commuting costs and inadequate infrastructure continue to hamper urban mobility, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the BusCaro and Pakistan & Counting Mobility Index revealed that public transport accounts for less than 0.5% of the index’s vehicle-based weighting. Meanwhile, privately owned motorcycles, cars and rickshaws constitute 98.7%, highlighting the dominance of private vehicles in the country’s transport landscape.

Advertisement

The index found that the average cost of travelling one kilometre across eight transport modes declined 7.9% between May and September, falling from Rs10.48 to Rs9.65. However, experts argue that these figures do little to conceal the structural weaknesses of Pakistan’s public transport system, particularly when only around 22 people per 1,000 can afford a car.

Advertisement

Auto expert Mashood Ali Khan said Pakistan should learn from transport networks in Europe, China and India, where public mobility systems connect residential and commercial areas more effectively. He stated that convenient routes, modern infrastructure and cleaner services were essential to encouraging commuters to abandon private vehicles.

Khan urged the federal government and provinces to formulate a coordinated, long-term strategy to expand bus services and transition towards electric fleets. He also called for incentives to establish domestic electric bus manufacturing facilities instead of depending heavily on imported vehicles and components.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s infrastructure shortcomings remain a significant obstacle. Khan particularly criticised Karachi, the country’s economic hub, where worsening roads and inadequate transport facilities make daily commuting increasingly difficult. He also highlighted coordination failures between federal and provincial authorities, which can delay projects and increase costs, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Khan estimated that Pakistan’s existing bus fleet stood at approximately 2,000, while annual demand could reach 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles, presenting an opportunity for domestic manufacturing and employment generation, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts