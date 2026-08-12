Islamabad [Pakistan], August 12 (ANI): Pakistan's federal government project aimed at providing contraceptive commodities has been found to have major gaps in planning and implementation, a parliamentary committee was informed, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

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The Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development was informed that the project was neither prepared on time nor based on a scientific assessment to determine the required quantities of contraceptive commodities.

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According to the briefing cited by the Express Tribune, the project was prepared in 2019 but received approval only in 2021.

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Health ministry officials also told the committee that the project did not have a project management unit required for its implementation. Key components related to monitoring, evaluation, and oversight were also not included in the project.

The committee was further informed that the project did not contain an awareness campaign aimed at promoting contraceptive use and encouraging a shift towards smaller families.

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Officials said the project was now being revised to address the identified shortcomings.

As cited by Express Tribune, the project is being restructured in line with the National Population Policy 2025-35 while consultations are underway with relevant stakeholders and provincial governments for the re-preparation of the PC-I.

The committee was also informed that progress against the project's indicators could be assessed through Track 20 and annual reports.

The briefing also covered the budget allocated for a comprehensive media campaign to promote the project.

According to officials, a total of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 150 million has been allocated for the campaign, with 59.48 per cent or PKR 89 million earmarked for television campaigns.

Leading newspapers have been allocated 14.45 per cent or PKR 21.75 million of the media campaign budget.

The committee meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Quratul Ain Marri, with officials from the Ministry of Health briefing members on the contraceptive commodities project.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the absence of officials from the Ministry of Planning and Development.

"The Ministry of Planning could not even plan to attend the committee meeting, exposing the ministry's poor planning," she said, as cited by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)