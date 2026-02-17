Balochistan [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): People in Noshki say sweeping movement restrictions imposed by Pakistani authorities have upended daily routines just as Ramadan approaches, leaving families scrambling for food and traders counting losses.

Bazaars are ordered shut from 6 pm until 9 am, the very period residents rely on for shopping before iftar and ahead of sehri, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, locals stated that the schedule makes ordinary preparation for the fasting month nearly impossible. With doors closed during peak demand, many households say they are struggling to secure flour, fruit, and other staples in time.

"We cannot shop when we actually need to," multiple residents said, describing anxiety over dwindling supplies.

The business community reports severe disruption. Traders say that the evening hours, traditionally the lifeline of Ramadan commerce, have vanished altogether.

Shopkeepers speak of sharp revenue declines and warn that prolonged limits could push small vendors into deeper financial hardship.

Transporters are facing similar pressure. A halt on travel during the restricted window has slowed movement along the RCD Highway, with passengers missing arrivals and departures.

Freight operators say parked vehicles and delayed deliveries are translating into mounting economic damage.

Residents and trade representatives have urged officials to reconsider the blanket timetable and allow market activity at workable hours so religious obligations and livelihoods can both be maintained, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The curfew was announced on February 6, with authorities linking it to security concerns. Since then, additional personnel have been stationed across the town, and checkpoints have appeared on principal roads and entry routes.

Citizens were instructed to avoid unnecessary movement, with warnings of legal action for violations.

The measures come amid wider unrest in Balochistan following attacks claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army in a renewed phase of operations earlier this year, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

