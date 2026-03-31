Pakistan’s Dar to visit China for strategic dialogue on March 31

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is to undertake a visit to China on Tuesday for discussions on bilateral ties and regional developments.

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Dar, also the foreign minister, has been invited by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for this trip, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in statement on Monday. The visit comes, after Islamabad on Sunday hosted foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye for consultations on the West Asia conflict.

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On Friday, Dar had a telephonic with Wang Yi. A summary released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry had indicated some jointness between the two sides on the West Asia crisis. “The two sides agreed to jointly promote a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks, while ensuring the safety of non-military targets and key waterways,” it said.

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During the call, Wang also conveyed China’s support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator.

Today, the statement from Islamabad said, “The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.”

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Suffers fracture after

fall during summit

Dar sustained “hairline fracture” in the shoulder after slipping and falling during the reception ceremony for his Egyptian counterpart, his son has said. His decision to undertake the visit, despite medical advice to rest following a hairline shoulder fracture sustained, reflects the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with China.