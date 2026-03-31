icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan’s Dar to visit China for strategic dialogue on March 31

Pakistan’s Dar to visit China for strategic dialogue on March 31

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:19 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Reuters
Advertisement

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is to undertake a visit to China on Tuesday for discussions on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Advertisement

Dar, also the foreign minister, has been invited by his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for this trip, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in statement on Monday. The visit comes, after Islamabad on Sunday hosted foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye for consultations on the West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

On Friday, Dar had a telephonic with Wang Yi. A summary released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry had indicated some jointness between the two sides on the West Asia crisis. “The two sides agreed to jointly promote a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, and the resumption of peace talks, while ensuring the safety of non-military targets and key waterways,” it said.

Advertisement

During the call, Wang also conveyed China’s support for Pakistan’s role as a mediator.

Today, the statement from Islamabad said, “The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to hold in-depth discussions on regional developments, as well as bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.”

Advertisement

Suffers fracture after

fall during summit

Dar sustained “hairline fracture” in the shoulder after slipping and falling during the reception ceremony for his Egyptian counterpart, his son has said. His decision to undertake the visit, despite medical advice to rest following a hairline shoulder fracture sustained, reflects the importance Pakistan attaches to its relationship with China.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts