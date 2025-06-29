DT
Pakistan's death squads target Baloch civilians as Qaim Hayat's murder exposes systematic repression

ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): The bullet-riddled body of Qaim Hayat, son of Mahmed Hayat and a 22-year-old resident of Asiabad, Tump, was recovered near Zubaida Jalal Road in the Meerabad area of Tump on the night of June 27, as reported by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Qaim was brutally shot multiple times and left dead by the roadside, marking another instance of targeted extrajudicial killing in the region.

Qaim Hayat, who worked as a driver and lived a simple life, was reportedly murdered by a state-backed death squad operating in Balochistan. The BYC described this killing as part of a broader campaign of terror orchestrated by these death squads, which are allegedly supported by Pakistani security forces to suppress dissent and control the local population.

The extrajudicial killing of Qaim Hayat reflects a continuing pattern of violence in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses have become deeply entrenched, according to BYC statements. These tactics have left communities in fear and grieving, as families are robbed of their loved ones with little to no accountability for the perpetrators.

The BYC reiterated its call for justice and an immediate end to the impunity enjoyed by such death squads. They urged the international community, including human rights organisations and the United Nations, to intervene and hold the responsible entities accountable. The group stressed that the silence of global actors only encourages further violations and deepens the crisis in the region.

Balochistan has long been plagued by human rights abuses, marked by ongoing violence involving separatist groups, a heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic neglect.

The region remains under intense militarised repression, with local populations continually demanding constitutional rights, justice, and respect for human dignity. The recent extrajudicial killing of Qaim Hayat, reported by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), highlights the persistent struggle faced by the Baloch people.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the broader crisis in Balochistan, where the fight for basic rights and accountability continues amid systematic oppression. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

