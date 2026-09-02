Balochistan [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Four people have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Quetta and Dera Bugti, while four previously reported missing persons have been recovered from Karachi, Quetta and Hyderabad, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, Majeed Shahwani, son of Ali Akbar, and a 17-year-old boy, son of Kabir Ahmed, were allegedly taken into custody by personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Quetta's Kechi Baig area at around 9 p.m. on August 26, 2026. Their families and sources reportedly have no information about their whereabouts following their alleged detention. In a separate case, Saddam Bugti, a 40-year-old shopkeeper and son of Mehwat Khan, was allegedly detained by Pakistani security forces in Dera Bugti at approximately 4 p.m. on August 29.

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He was subsequently reported missing. Another case involves 23-year-old Mohammad Naseer, son of Abdul Karim, who was reportedly taken from his home in Quetta by CTD personnel at around 3 a.m. on July 31. His whereabouts have reportedly remained unknown since his alleged detention. At the same time, four individuals who had previously been reported as victims of enforced disappearance were recovered.

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Aamir, son of Ahmed, was allegedly taken from Takri Village in Karachi's Maripur area on August 16 and was reportedly found in Maripur on August 29. Yasir Ali, son of Nasir Ahmed, who was reportedly disappeared from Quetta on August 28, was recovered on August 30, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Younas Baloch, son of Anwar, was allegedly disappeared from Haji Shah Ali Village in Sharafi Malir, Karachi, on July 29. He was reportedly recovered from Hyderabad, Sindh, on August 29. Similarly, Niaz, son of Rashid, who was reportedly taken from the same village on August 1, was recovered from the area on August 29, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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