Pakistan's ex-rights minister 'beaten up' by cops: Kin

PTI

Islamabad/Lahore, May 21

Pakistan’s ex-human rights minister Shireen Mazari, who has been criticising the powerful Army after Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister last month, was “beaten up” and taken away by the police, her daughter said on Saturday.

Mazari’s arrest by anti-corruption officials triggered a political storm, but it was doused with the intervention of Pakistan’s Punjab province Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz who ordered her release from police custody.

Hamza also ordered an inquiry against those police officials involved in 59-year-old Mazari’s arrest. The CM said he had not ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader’s arrest, indirectly suggesting “other power establishment figures” behind her detention.

Mazari, a former Cabinet colleague of ousted premier Imran Khan, has been criticising the Army after Khan was unceremoniously removed from office through a no-confidence motion last month.

Earlier in the day, her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted about the arrest by anti-corruption officials.