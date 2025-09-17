DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan's failure deepens PoGB crisis as traders' protest paralyses China trade

Pakistan's failure deepens PoGB crisis as traders' protest paralyses China trade

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gilgit [PoGB], September 17 (ANI): A high-powered committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again failed to evolve a consensus on Tuesday over the demands of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's (PoGB) traders, forcing the matter to be postponed until Wednesday, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, the 22-member body headed by Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari met in Islamabad for the fourth time to address disputes linked to taxes and clearance of consignments imported through the Khunjerab Pass.

The meeting was attended by senior ministers Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, PoGB Assembly member Amjad Hussain Advocate, and representatives from state institutions, including NLC, FBR and ISI.

Advertisement

The session remained inconclusive after PoGB representatives reiterated their demand for declaring the region a tax-free zone, arguing that as a non-tariff area, federal taxation was unjustified.

They also called for permission to import unlimited goods from China for local consumption.

Advertisement

However, Senator Mandviwalla opposed unrestricted imports, while others expressed reservations over exempting PoGB residents from income tax and other federal levies, as highlighted by Dawn.

PoGB lawmakers also pressed for the urgent release of consignments stuck at Sost Dry Port for nearly 10 months, citing billions in losses suffered by traders. The impasse forced the committee to defer its recommendations for another session.

Earlier, the PoGB Cabinet, after consulting protesting traders, had submitted proposals suggesting that imports for local use should require approval from the PoGB government.

The Cabinet further proposed relief for perishable goods under the prime minister's amnesty scheme, exemption of local traders from federal taxes on goods sold in PoGB, while maintaining duties on consignments sent outside the region.

The Opposition members in the PoGB Assembly staged a walkout on Monday after their resolution seeking a tax-free status for the region was not tabled. Speaker Nazir Ahmed attributed the lapse to a lack of quorum, as reported by Dawn.

On the ground, the traders' protest at Sost entered its 50th consecutive day, blocking the Karakoram Highway and halting cross-border trade with China.

Immigration offices remained shut, stranding tourists, Chinese nationals and Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts