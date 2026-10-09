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Home / World / Pakistan’s fire safety failures exposed as hundreds of Karachi buildings remain unsafe

Pakistan’s fire safety failures exposed as hundreds of Karachi buildings remain unsafe

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ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): Serious shortcomings in Pakistan’s fire safety enforcement have raised concerns over public safety in Sindh, where hundreds of buildings remain vulnerable to fire hazards amid delayed inspections and inadequate preventive measures, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Karachi has emerged as Sindh’s most vulnerable division, with 162 buildings failing to meet mandatory fire safety standards. Data from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reveals that only 292 of the city's 907 identified buildings have undergone second-phase inspections, leaving 615 awaiting reassessment.

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District South recorded 57 non-compliant buildings, followed by Central with 45, Korangi with 23, East with 15, West with 11, Malir with seven and Keamari with four. The situation extends across Sindh, where 2,216 of 3,486 identified buildings remain awaiting reinspection.

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Among 1,270 reassessed structures, 61 were classified as non-compliant, 457 partially compliant and 752 substantially compliant. Provincial risk assessments identified 486 high-risk buildings, 1,199 medium-risk structures and 1,829 low-risk properties, highlighting persistent weaknesses in Pakistan’s urban safety infrastructure.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of identified buildings at 1,295, including 943 awaiting reassessment. The division also reported 691 partially compliant buildings, exposing widespread deficiencies in fire prevention arrangements. Although 225 buildings demonstrated improved safety classifications, 21 worsened, while 970 showed no improvement.

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Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi chaired a meeting on October 7, directing district administrations and relevant departments to accelerate inspections and enforce fire safety regulations. Authorities were instructed to issue notices to buildings lacking adequate fire-fighting arrangements and ensure compliance with prescribed safety standards, as highlighted by Dawn.

The commissioner also ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to upload approved building plans onto the official portal to assist emergency responders. Authorities additionally decided to extend safety inspections to hospitals, educational institutions and industrial facilities, prioritising healthcare establishments, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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