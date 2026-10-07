Pakistan’s flour crisis deepens as prices soar, artificial shortage claims grow

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI) The price of flour has surged sharply in Peshawar, with a 20-kilogramme bag of coarse flour reaching Rs3,300, triggering higher roti prices and growing public anger over what residents and traders allege is an artificially created shortage across the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, government-subsidised flour has largely disappeared from the open market, allowing commercial prices to rise significantly. A 20kg bag of fine flour is currently being sold for Rs3,120, while an 80kg bag of coarse flour has climbed to Rs13,200. A 20kg bag of chokar is also being sold for Rs1,480. Flour dealers have made crores of rupees in profits within days amid the sudden escalation.

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Allegations that some traders are deliberately creating an artificial shortage have also prompted law-enforcement agencies to monitor major dealers and flour warehouses across the city. The crisis has directly affected tandoors. Bakers have increased the price of a 50-gram roti from Rs20 to Rs30.

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In markets including Khyber Bazaar, Ashraf Road, Karachi Market, Namak Mandi and Government College Chowk, single rotis have reportedly stopped being sold, with consumers instead offered double rotis for Rs40. Residents have also complained that the weight of rotis continues to decline.

The Peshawar administration has yet to take visible action despite complaints from citizens, who have urged authorities to enforce official prices and prescribed weight standards for roti. Meanwhile, the Food Department has presented figures showing that subsidised flour is still being distributed across the province, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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417,168 bags were supplied at official rates last week through 1,611 active dealers. Peshawar Division received 101,955 bags, followed by Malakand with 120,737 and Mardan with 59,389. Other allocations included Hazara 38,129, Bannu 12,588, Dera Ismail Khan 41,688 and Kohat 42,682 bags, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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