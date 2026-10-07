DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan’s flour crisis deepens as prices soar, artificial shortage claims grow

Pakistan’s flour crisis deepens as prices soar, artificial shortage claims grow

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Peshawar [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI) The price of flour has surged sharply in Peshawar, with a 20-kilogramme bag of coarse flour reaching Rs3,300, triggering higher roti prices and growing public anger over what residents and traders allege is an artificially created shortage across the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, government-subsidised flour has largely disappeared from the open market, allowing commercial prices to rise significantly. A 20kg bag of fine flour is currently being sold for Rs3,120, while an 80kg bag of coarse flour has climbed to Rs13,200. A 20kg bag of chokar is also being sold for Rs1,480. Flour dealers have made crores of rupees in profits within days amid the sudden escalation.

Advertisement

Allegations that some traders are deliberately creating an artificial shortage have also prompted law-enforcement agencies to monitor major dealers and flour warehouses across the city. The crisis has directly affected tandoors. Bakers have increased the price of a 50-gram roti from Rs20 to Rs30.

Advertisement

In markets including Khyber Bazaar, Ashraf Road, Karachi Market, Namak Mandi and Government College Chowk, single rotis have reportedly stopped being sold, with consumers instead offered double rotis for Rs40. Residents have also complained that the weight of rotis continues to decline.

The Peshawar administration has yet to take visible action despite complaints from citizens, who have urged authorities to enforce official prices and prescribed weight standards for roti. Meanwhile, the Food Department has presented figures showing that subsidised flour is still being distributed across the province, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

 417,168 bags were supplied at official rates last week through 1,611 active dealers. Peshawar Division received 101,955 bags, followed by Malakand with 120,737 and Mardan with 59,389. Other allocations included Hazara 38,129, Bannu 12,588, Dera Ismail Khan 41,688 and Kohat 42,682 bags, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts