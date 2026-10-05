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Home / World / Pakistan’s food system fails to deliver healthy diets as FAO flags widening nutrition crisis

Pakistan’s food system fails to deliver healthy diets as FAO flags widening nutrition crisis

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ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan’s food system needs urgent restructuring as more than 60 per cent of the country’s population remains unable to afford a healthy diet, raising concerns over persistent malnutrition and the growing burden of diet-related diseases, according to a recent assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the FAO’s assessment, titled Food Supply for Healthy Diets in Pakistan, identified a major disconnect between the food available in the country and what people need to consume to maintain a healthy diet in line with national food-based dietary guidelines.

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The UN agency stated that Pakistan continues to face multiple forms of malnutrition, while diet-related non-communicable diseases are also increasing. Unhealthy diets are contributing to both undernutrition and diseases associated with excessive consumption of unhealthy foods.

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The FAO has proposed a series of policy measures to improve access to nutritious food. These include updating Pakistan’s dietary guidelines, strengthening nutrition education, introducing taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and foods high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, and implementing front-of-pack nutrition labels.

The agency also recommended tighter restrictions on the marketing of unhealthy food, particularly products aimed at children. It called for expanding nutritious school meal programmes and strengthening social protection schemes so vulnerable communities can afford healthier food.

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FAO has also urged Pakistan to reshape agricultural policies and investment priorities to increase production of vegetables, fruits, pulses, roots and tubers, while supporting milk production in suitable regions.

The assessment highlighted significant shortages in several nutritious food categories, including vegetables, fruits, roots and tubers, and legumes and pulses, as highlighted by Dawn.

At the same time, supplies of staples and sugar were found to be higher than the quantities required under a healthy dietary pattern.

The FAO further recommended improving storage facilities, cold-chain networks and market infrastructure to reduce food losses and create healthier retail environments, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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