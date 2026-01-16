Peshawar [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Severe governance failures and alleged financial wrongdoing have been exposed in Peshawar, according to an inquiry initiated on the directives of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Health.

The investigation, conducted by MPAs Rehana Ismail and Ijaz Muhammad, uncovers an alarming breakdown of administrative discipline and financial transparency within the facility, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the committee's report describes a hospital in steady decline, crippled by the absence of essential medical services and fundamental infrastructure. Due to shortages of basic equipment and resources, the majority of patients are routinely referred elsewhere, rendering the hospital largely non-functional.

The findings paint a picture of an institution neglected by oversight mechanisms and plagued by chronic mismanagement.

A financial audit of the hospital's accounts revealed troubling gaps between its recorded income and expenditures. Investigators found that the former Medical Superintendent (MS), serving between June 2024 and January 2025, did not deposit the hospital's earnings into its designated bank account.

Compounding concerns, no credible documentation exists to explain how funds were spent during this period. These discrepancies raise suspicions of intentional financial concealment, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The probe further discovered that substantial amounts were withdrawn through cheques endorsed by the former Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS), yet there is no paperwork verifying where the money went.

In an even more serious revelation, the departing MS allegedly removed the hospital's official records upon exit, making it nearly impossible for authorities to conduct an accurate audit or initiate accountability measures.

Adding to the gravity of the charges, the inquiry report states that the former MS was accused of demanding a PKR 1 million bribe from a private company representative, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

