Islamabad [Pakistan] June 26 (ANI) A newly released report by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has exposed financial irregularities amounting to Rs3.41 billion across several institutions operating under Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), raising fresh concerns over transparency and financial governance in the country's public health sector.

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The audit identified fraud, embezzlement, procurement violations and financial mismanagement involving billions of rupees, while only Rs 127.27 million was recovered after audit intervention, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC) refused to present its financial records for audit despite directives from both the Auditor General and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The council argued that it functions as an autonomous body funded through its own revenues rather than government grants.

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However, the audit rejected this position, stating that the council remains under federal control and is therefore legally subject to AGP oversight. The report recommended disciplinary action against officials accused of obstructing the audit process.

The audit also highlighted procurement-related irregularities within the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI), alleging that vaccines were purchased at inflated rates because authorities failed to comply with federal cabinet decisions and procurement principles. These procurement lapses alone carried a financial impact of more than Rs1.1 billion.

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Another major finding involved the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA), which retained Rs38.78 million in a commercial bank account instead of transferring the funds to the Treasury Single Account as required under Pakistan's Public Financial Management Act. The audit warned that retaining public funds outside the prescribed financial system undermines fiscal transparency and increases the risk of misuse, as highlighted by Dawn.

HOTA maintained that the account had originally been approved by the Finance Division, but auditors ruled that later financial regulations had superseded those approvals. The report further pointed to procurement irregularities worth Rs 508.4 million at Islamabad's Polyclinic Hospital, where medicines and surgical supplies were purchased locally without a government-approved procurement policy or adequate documentation, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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