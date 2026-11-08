Pakistan’s heavy-handed approach fuels unrest in PoJK as Rawalakot faces bloodshed fears

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has urged authorities to intervene immediately to prevent further violence in Rawalakot, where clashes between security personnel and supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) have reportedly resulted in casualties, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, in a statement shared on X, Haider appealed to the authorities to take urgent measures, warning that further bloodshed could aggravate the crisis.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has also expressed serious concern over reports of fresh violence, including casualties on both sides. The rights organisation reiterated its demand for immediate government intervention and meaningful negotiations.

The HRCP called on the federal and PoJK governments to address public grievances through political dialogue rather than force. It also demanded unrestricted media access to the region, stressing that journalists must be allowed to independently report developments on the ground. The commission warned that preventing further loss of life should remain the government's foremost priority.

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Meanwhile, the PoJK government has introduced fresh restrictions on firearm licences.

A notification issued by the Home Department directed all licensed weapon holders to register their permits at the nearest police stations within 10 days. Licences not registered within the stipulated period will be considered cancelled. President Dr Najeeb Naqi approved the decision, citing public safety and the maintenance of law and order, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The latest unrest is rooted in a prolonged JAAC-led movement demanding constitutional and administrative reforms, including the abolition of 12 refugee-reserved seats in the PoJK Legislative Assembly, withdrawal of privileges enjoyed by political elites and changes to the existing quota system.

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Tensions intensified after the government banned the JAAC on June 6, ahead of its planned June 9 long march, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)