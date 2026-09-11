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Home / World / Pakistan’s judicial system criticised as Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises serious fair-trial concerns

Pakistan’s judicial system criticised as Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises serious fair-trial concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], September 11 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised serious concerns over the handling of detained Baloch activist Gulzadi Baloch’s case, alleging that judicial proceedings have continued despite the absence of her defence lawyer and amid claims that the presiding judge is facing pressure over the possible punishment, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC said the court proceeded with the case on September 7 despite a lawyers’ strike and without Gulzadi’s counsel present. The group alleged that a prosecution witness was cross-examined during the hearing without any defence representation, raising questions about the fairness of the proceedings. The organisation further claimed that the judge had repeatedly indicated that he was under pressure and could ultimately be forced to impose either life imprisonment or the death penalty.

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The allegations, if established, could raise significant concerns about judicial independence and due process in a politically sensitive case. BYC linked the proceedings to constitutional and international guarantees of a fair trial. The group cited Article 10-A of Pakistan’s Constitution, which provides for the right to a fair trial, as well as Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which includes safeguards relating to legal representation and adequate preparation of a defence.

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Gulzadi Baloch, a member of the BYC and a woman human rights defender, was arrested in Quetta on April 7, 2025. She was initially held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act, while subsequent cases, remand orders and legal proceedings have prolonged her detention, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

In June, Gulzadi and several other detained BYC leaders staged a protest inside Huda Jail after their cases were shifted to video-link hearings. The detainees demanded open-court proceedings and access to their lawyers and relatives. The BYC has also accused the Balochistan High Court of failing to adequately address prolonged detention and delays in bail proceedings, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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