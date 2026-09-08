Pakistan’s law enforcement fails women as rape, sexual harassment cases surge

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): A National Assembly committee has raised serious questions over the performance of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies (LEAs), accusing them of failing to curb the growing incidence of rape and sexual harassment and of showing negligence in pursuing high-profile cases, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the concerns were voiced during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights, chaired by MNA Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar. The parliamentary panel expressed alarm that despite the existence of laws aimed at protecting citizens, cases of sexual violence and harassment continued to increase. It called on government authorities to take stringent measures to ensure that existing legislation was properly enforced. The committee also stressed the need for stronger coordination between the relevant ministries, government departments and institutions responsible for safeguarding human rights. Members argued that better institutional coordination was essential if legal protections were to translate into meaningful action and accountability.

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The meeting also examined the cases involving the brutal killings of Hina Javed and Ayat Noor, as well as the harassment complaint filed by Dr Ayesha. The committee expressed frustration that alleged perpetrators in these cases had not been brought to justice, attributing the delays to what it described as criminal negligence on the part of law enforcement agencies. The panel directed the Interior Ministry to pursue the cases more effectively and ensure that those responsible were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. It also called for greater attention to the investigative process so that victims and their families could receive justice.

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Earlier, officials briefed the committee on the investigations into the murder cases of Hina Javed and Ayat Noor and the harassment case involving Dr Ayesha. The committee was informed about the progress and procedures being followed by the authorities, as highlighted by Dawn.

The lawmakers further urged parliamentarians representing the constituencies where the incidents occurred to maintain coordination with law enforcement authorities. Their involvement, the committee said, could help ensure that investigations remained transparent, impartial and effective, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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