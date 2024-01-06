 Pakistan’s major political parties demand General Election be held on Feb 8 itself, contempt petition filed in SC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan’s major political parties demand General Election be held on Feb 8 itself, contempt petition filed in SC

Pakistan’s major political parties demand General Election be held on Feb 8 itself, contempt petition filed in SC

Developments come less than 24 hours after the Senate on Friday approved a non-binding resolution seeking delay in General Election

Pakistan’s major political parties demand General Election be held on Feb 8 itself, contempt petition filed in SC

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Islamabad, January 6

Shocked at a resolution passed by the Senate seeking a delay in the February 8 General Election and displaying a rare unity, all major political parties in Pakistan on Saturday demanded no change in the schedule.

A petition for contempt proceedings was also filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Senate chairman and its members after the resolution was adopted to postpone the elections despite the top court order to hold the polls on the scheduled day.

The developments come less than 24 hours after the Senate on Friday approved a non-binding resolution seeking a delay in the General Election, citing cold weather and security concerns leading to an increase in the political uncertainty ahead of the planned polls.

The Dawn newspaper reported that demanding that the Supreme Court (SC) take immediate notice of the resolution passed by the Senate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Barrister Gohar Khan said: “A resolution of 14 senators based on their personal opinions, has no legal or binding force in the constitutional process of holding general elections.”

He also saw the “attempt by some political parties” to delay the polls by using the floor of the Senate as “tantamount to (an) attack on Constitution and democracy” and claimed that those scared of the elections had violated the sanctity of the upper house of parliament by passing an unconstitutional resolution.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) seemed to be in a Catch-22 situation after the passage of the Senate resolution, since it was not opposed by the sole party Senator, Behramand Tangi, in the House at the time of voting, leading the party to distance itself from his stance and vowing to seek explanation from him.

Later at a press conference, PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman made it clear that the party wanted timely elections and it had “special directives” from chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to clear the air after the passage of the resolution.

The PPP leader also tried to downplay the impact of the resolution, saying that it did not carry any weight as the house failed the meet the quorum requirements for such a move.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), too, categorically declared that it wants no delay in the February 8 polls, saying that it was making preparations for the elections, as per party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb’s post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Sirajul Haq, said people could not be deprived of their fundamental right to elect their representatives via transparent elections and said the resolution was “a conspiracy against the country and democracy.”

“Postponing elections due to unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be tantamount to surrendering arms to those spreading unrest,” he added.

Meanwhile, caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi, who was present in the Senate when the resolution was passed, said he did not get a chance to present his arguments over the resolution.

However, he made it clear that there were no directives from the prime minister or the federal cabinet regarding a delay.

According to Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is empowered to conduct elections, give a date or change the date for elections, Solangi said, adding, “We cannot interfere in the affairs of a constitutional body.”

On Saturday, a lawyer, Ishtiaq Ahmed, in his petition urged the apex court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and the senators who supported the resolution.

Emphasising the need for legal action against the chairman and the members involved, Ahmed contended that the resolution passed by the Senate falls within the purview of contempt of court.

Express News channel reported that the application has been officially submitted to the Supreme Court, urging a thorough examination of the constitutional validity of the Senate’s decision.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
Punjab

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

3
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

4
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

5
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

6
Punjab

Punjab Governor asks CM to provide report on minister Aman Arora’s conviction

7
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

8
Amritsar

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann mulls setting up pharma city in state

10
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 m...

‘Bharat mata ki jai’, Indian crew of hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk thanks Indian Navy for rescuing them

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking o...

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Government notifies revised schedule M guidelines; tightens rules to ensure pharma companies meet quality norms

Guidelines come against the backdrop of complaints of sub-st...

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family lodge police complaints against each other day after raid

ED, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s family file police complaints against each other; agency faces fresh resistance

The ED also issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan as there a...

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max

Alaska plane incident: DGCA asks airlines to conduct inspection of emergency exits of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft

Inspections will be done during night halt of aircraft conce...


Cities

View All

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

On CVO’s report, Amritsar MC initiates action against illegal buildings

Several domestic, international flights delayed due to dense fog in Amritsar

Amritsar: Government teacher suspended for molesting 3 girls, still at large

Amritsar district administration puts ban on sale, storage, use of kite string till February 12

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Takht Damdama Sahib former Jathedar dies

Takht Sri Damdama Sahib former Jathedar Giani Balwant Singh Nandgarh dies

Sarpanches support Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally in Bathinda tomorrow

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

Scientists at Mohali institute discover molecular mechanisms that can help develop therapies for neurogenetic disorders

BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality

No respite from foggy weather in Chandigarh

Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions

Winter vacation in Delhi schools extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions

18-year-old Uttarakhand youth 'inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar' arrested in Delhi, weapons seized

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court grants interim bail to liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Major fire breaks out in forest near Modi Mill in Delhi’s Okhla, causes traffic snarls

Gaping loopholes in police version in DSP murder case

Punjab DSP was with auto driver for 3 hours; where is 2nd bullet fired from his pistol; gaping loopholes in police version

Five of a family injured as car collides with roadside railing

Jalandhar: Infant’s body exhumed on court orders

Congress failed to protect Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, case against him bogus: Sunil Jakhar

LPU alumnus joins Paris Olympics broadcast crew

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Seven Ludhiana Municipal Corporation employees booked for embezzling over Rs 2 crore

Protect yourself from intense cold conditions, Ludhiana residents told

Health Department cautions against common myths in winter

79K new vehicles registered in Ludhiana in 2023, 65 per cent up than 2021

Ludhiana: CP flags off PCR vehicles equipped with dashcams

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala DIG meets district cops, says safety of residents priority

Patiala Police warn those not verifying their tenants

Attempts to pass electricity Bill will be opposed: AIPEF

Police Dept pensioners discuss their demands