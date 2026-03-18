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Home / World / Pakistan's planned long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking US: Tulsi Gabbard

Pakistan's planned long-range ballistic missiles capable of striking US: Tulsi Gabbard

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ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], March 18 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that Pakistan's missile developments have the potential to reach the US.

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Gabbard, while speaking at a Senate Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, said that Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with the range capable of striking the homeland.

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"Meanwhile, state actors present a risk broader in scope by seeking new capabilities in kinetic and cyber warfare. The United States secure nuclear deterrent continues to ensure safety in the homeland against strategic threats. However, the intelligence community assesses that Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have been researching and developing an array of novel, advanced, or traditional missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland within range," she said.

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"The IC assesses that threats to the homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles. The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defenses. North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil and the IC assesses that it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal," she added.

Gabbard said that Iran previously had technology that it could use to develop ICBM before 2035.

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"Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the homeland. The IC assesses that Iran has previously demonstrated space launch and other technology it could use to begin to develop a militarily viable ICBM before 2035 should Tehran attempt to pursue that capability," she said.

She added that China and Russia are the most active threats.

"The IC assesses that China and Russia present the most persistent and active threats, and are continuing their R&D efforts. North Korea's cyber program is sophisticated and agile. In 2025 alone, North Korea's cryptocurrency heist probably stole $2 billion, which the IC assesses is helping to fund the regime and include further development of its strategic weapons programs," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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