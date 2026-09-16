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Home / World / Pakistan's PNS Hunain involved in collision with Indian Navy vessel in Arabian Sea: Sources

Pakistan's PNS Hunain involved in collision with Indian Navy vessel in Arabian Sea: Sources

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Pakistani naval vessel involved in a collision with an Indian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening was PNS Hunain, an Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Pakistan Navy, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place on September 15 when the Pakistani vessel approached a frontline Indian Navy warship carrying out a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea.

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The Pakistani naval ship closed in at high speed and manoeuvred in an "unprofessional and unsafe manner", resulting in a collision, sources said. No major damage was reported in the incident.

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Following the incident, India on Wednesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it termed the "unacceptable and unprofessional conduct" of Pakistani naval units.

"The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

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The MEA said the incident occurred in international waters and did not cause any major damage. It, however, said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was "in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991."

The Pakistani Charge d'Affaires was advised to convey to the concerned authorities in Pakistan the need for all military units to exercise due care and comply with relevant bilateral agreements to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

The Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the MEA said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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