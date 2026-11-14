Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan's struggle to eradicate polio continues, with the country reporting its ninth case of 2026 on November 6, involving a seven-month-old boy from Khyber district.

According to a report published by Dawn, seven of this year's cases have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the persistent challenges facing the country's decades-long vaccination campaign.

According to the report, despite nearly three decades of efforts, billions of dollars in international assistance and a workforce of more than 400,000 vaccinators, Pakistan has failed to eliminate the preventable disease.

Dawn's report highlighted that the problem extends beyond logistical difficulties and vaccine availability, pointing to a deeper crisis of public trust in government institutions and healthcare services.

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The report said that security concerns, population movement, difficult geographical conditions, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy continue to obstruct immunisation efforts. However, repeated refusals in communities regularly reached by vaccination teams suggest that distrust in public institutions is also a major factor.

The report noted that many underserved communities have limited access to basic healthcare, maternal services, routine childhood immunisation and clean drinking water. For several families, polio vaccinators are among the few government representatives who regularly visit their homes, creating a perception that authorities prioritise vaccination campaigns while neglecting wider public health needs.

Citing a British Medical Journal report from December 2023, Dawn highlighted that tribal jirgas in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had declared 677 campaign boycotts during that year.

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Communities reportedly used these boycotts to demand electricity, roads, employment opportunities and improved civic facilities. Pakistan's polio programme has also acknowledged that some communities use vaccination boycotts to draw attention to unresolved local grievances.

The report further identified shortcomings within vaccination teams, including insufficient female vaccinators, frequent staff changes and inadequate training. It argued that involving trusted local representatives and improving communication could help address resistance.

Dawn also pointed to the separation between emergency polio operations and the wider provincial healthcare system. It recommended integrating vaccination infrastructure, trained personnel and surveillance mechanisms into permanent public health services. (ANI)

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