 Pakistan’s poll body considering January 28 as date for 2024 general elections: Report : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan’s poll body considering January 28 as date for 2024 general elections: Report

Pakistan’s poll body considering January 28 as date for 2024 general elections: Report

The ECP is set to apprise the apex court after the top court sought Commission’s response in the case of timely elections

Pakistan’s poll body considering January 28 as date for 2024 general elections: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Islamabad, October 27

Pakistan’s election commission is considering setting January 28 as the date for the next general election, according to a media report on Friday.

“The top electoral body, commencing its preparations for upcoming elections, is expected to apprise the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in writing within the next two days,” Geo News, Pakistan’s prominent news outlet, said attributing to sources the date of January 28 for the general elections in 2024.

The ECP is set to apprise the apex court after the top court sought the Commission’s response in the case of timely elections, it said.

The development comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement sought to assure that there was no question of postponing the general election expected to be held in the last week of January 2024 as was announced last month.

The ECP statement was prompted by President Arif Alvi expressing doubts over the timing of the polls in the cash-strapped nation. In an interview with a news channel, Alvi said he did not see polls taking place in January next year and that he had made various “efforts” towards it, including writing letters to the ECP.

The ECP statement elaborated: “The first phase of delimitation has been completed and the second phase of filing objections will be completed tomorrow. (We) would start hearing objections regarding the preliminary delimitation from October 30 and 31 and the final list would be published on November 30.”

Incidentally, before being appointed as Pakistan's President, Alvi was a founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), formed by the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

The ECP has earlier stated that the elections would be held in the last week of January but refused to give an exact date despite demands from political parties.

The 90-day limit of holding elections after the dissolution of the National Assembly is set to expire on November 7, which the ECP decided to ignore to carry out a delimitation exercise in the light of the new census held countrywide in March and April of this year.

Since the National Assembly was dissolved three days before the end of its constitutional term, the Constitution mandates that elections be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly by November 7.

However, the ECP had said it was constitutionally bound to draw fresh boundaries ahead of the elections as the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had approved the census.

Political analysts in the country have also raised concerns about a possible delay in the polls past January, with several noting that no political party seems in the “election mode,” while some others cautioned about how harsh winters could hamper the polling process.

Pakistan, in the midst of a major economic crisis, has been gripped by political uncertainty ever since the Imran Khan government was removed through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April 2022.

#Pakistan #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

9
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav