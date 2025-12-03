DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Pakistan's population crisis deepens as experts warn of national collapse

Pakistan's population crisis deepens as experts warn of national collapse

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 3 (ANI): Pakistan is on the brink of a demographic disaster, experts cautioned at the conclusion of the Pakistan Population Summit on Tuesday, warning that the country's unchecked population growth is rapidly outpacing its available resources. The two-day event featured government officials, scholars, and civil society leaders who described the issue as an "existential crisis" demanding urgent national attention and coordinated reform, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

According to The Express Tribune, speakers at the summit called for a unified, cross-institutional approach to population management, emphasising that the crisis now threatens Pakistan's healthcare system, food and water security, labour market, education infrastructure, and overall urban sustainability. They said that without decisive action, the population surge would soon render many development efforts meaningless.

Advertisement

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, in his address, admitted that "the constitutional right to life is being eroded by an unsustainable population increase that heavily burdens maternal, neonatal, and reproductive health services." He proposed the formation of a parliamentary committee, a national charter on population control, and a multi-stakeholder working group to pursue comprehensive reforms. Tarar also highlighted that "religion does not obstruct family planning" and urged that mental health issues, including postpartum depression, be addressed as part of reproductive health discussions, a point that resonated strongly with the participants. Religious and legal scholars echoed this sentiment, offering rare consensus. Dr Raghib Naeemi, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, stated that "protecting life and lineage is a core objective of Shariah," and endorsed birth spacing within Islamic principles, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Advertisement

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad described population management as a "collective moral duty," while Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani clarified that Islam supports birth spacing for health reasons rather than fear of poverty. Legal expert Humaira Masihuddin called for "greater inclusion of women in decision-making positions," stressing that empowerment and education of women were central to managing Pakistan's population challenge, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts