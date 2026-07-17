Karachi [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): Persistent electricity outages have paralysed several key education department offices in Sindh, severely disrupting administrative work, online services and public dealings for nearly three weeks despite officials maintaining that all electricity bills have been cleared, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the crisis has affected the offices of the Directorate General Colleges Sindh, the Regional Directorate Government Colleges Sindh and the Regional Directorate Private Schools Karachi. Officials said prolonged power cuts during working hours have brought routine government functions to a near standstill. The disruption has significantly impacted online registration of private schools, issuance of computerised certificates, complaint redressal mechanisms and admission-related work for government colleges.

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Officials said computer systems, internet connectivity and printing services remain unavailable for long periods due to the recurring outages, making it difficult to process essential public services. Among the worst-hit facilities is the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, where employees have struggled to maintain normal operations. Officials stated that electricity is typically unavailable between 11 am and 2 pm and again after 4 pm, leaving offices with only three to four hours of power during an eight-hour workday. Deputy Director of Inspections said the prolonged outages have severely undermined the department's digital operations. He noted that despite clearing all electricity dues and repeatedly contacting K-Electric through formal complaints and official correspondence, the situation has remained unchanged.

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The ongoing disruption has also affected the admission process in government colleges across Sindh. Teachers, students, parents, school owners and principals visiting the offices for admissions, registrations and other official work have reportedly faced long delays, with many forced to leave without receiving the required services, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Officials further said the power crisis has impacted all three floors of the office building. The absence of electricity has left fans and air-conditioning systems non-functional, creating extreme heat and uncomfortable working conditions that have forced employees to continue their duties outdoors, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)