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Home / World / Pakistan's prison system worsens as overcrowding, court delays leave thousands awaiting trial

Pakistan's prison system worsens as overcrowding, court delays leave thousands awaiting trial

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ANI
Updated At : 06:52 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Pakistan's already strained prison system is facing a deepening crisis as a growing number of inmates remain behind bars while waiting for their cases to be decided by the courts. Prisons across the country are holding nearly 110,000 inmates against an overall sanctioned capacity of around 64,000, as reported by Samaa TV.

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According to Samaa TV, the situation is particularly alarming in Punjab, where overcrowding has reached critical levels. Approximately 70,000 prisoners are currently confined in the province's 45 jails, despite the facilities having a combined capacity of only about 38,000 inmates.

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The figures also highlight the large proportion of prisoners who have yet to be convicted. Of Punjab's estimated 70,000 inmates, only around 16,000 have been convicted. The remaining majority are undertrial prisoners whose cases are still pending before courts, adding further pressure to an already overstretched prison infrastructure.

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The crisis is similarly severe in Sindh. The province operates 23 jails with a combined capacity of roughly 14,000 prisoners, but around 25,000 inmates are currently being held there. Only about 4,000 of these prisoners have been convicted, meaning a substantial majority remain under trial.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also struggling with a large undertrial population. The province has 39 jails housing approximately 11,382 prisoners. Of these, only around 2,000 have been convicted, suggesting that most inmates are awaiting the conclusion of judicial proceedings.

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The figures highlight a broader structural problem within Pakistan's criminal justice system, where prolonged court proceedings are contributing to prison overcrowding. The growing population of undertrial prisoners means that many people remain incarcerated for extended periods without a final verdict, as cited by Samaa TV.

The imbalance between prison capacity and the number of incarcerated people presents a serious challenge for Pakistan's correctional system. Continued delays in judicial proceedings, coupled with inadequate prison capacity, risk further worsening living conditions and placing additional strain on already burdened facilities, as reported by Samaa TV. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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