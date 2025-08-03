DT
Home / World / Pakistan's PTI plans "guerrilla struggle" after denial for "workers' convention"

Pakistan's PTI plans "guerrilla struggle" after denial for "workers' convention"

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): After failing to obtain permission from the district administration to hold a workers' convention on August 5, the Islamabad chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced the launch of an unarmed but political "guerrilla struggle" starting Sunday, Dawn reported.

The protest coincides with the second anniversary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's incarceration, with the party stating he will lead the demonstration "from jail", according to Dawn.

PTI Islamabad chapter head Aamir Mughal said the party's new strategy would involve blocking major roads to spread Imran Khan's message. "However, workers will disperse before the arrival of police. Our goal is to record the protest and protect our workers from arrest and police torture. We know that torture is the only weapon of the ruling elite," he was quoted as saying.

He further stated that this strategy would begin in Islamabad and then expand to other parts of the country.

Earlier in the week, PTI submitted a formal application to the district administration seeking permission to hold a workers' convention at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) on August 5 from 4 PM to 10 PM, Dawn reported.

The application, signed by PTI Islamabad Region President Aamir Masood Mughal and General Secretary Malik Amir Ali, stated, "On behalf of PTI Islamabad Region, we are writing this letter to seek your kind permission to organise a peaceful workers' convention (jalsa) at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park), Islamabad on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 4pm to 10pm."

The party said the gathering was part of its ongoing efforts to mobilise its base. "It will be a peaceful event aimed at energising and uniting the workers across Islamabad," the letter read, as per Dawn.

PTI assured the authorities of full cooperation and adherence to safety protocols. "We assure you that all arrangements will be made in a disciplined manner, and full cooperation will be extended to the district administration and law enforcement agencies. Kindly provide us the necessary permission to use the venue and deploy security personnel to ensure the safety of all participants," it said.

"All SOPs, including public safety and park usage regulations, will be strictly followed. We hope for your kind cooperation and timely approval of our request," the application added, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

