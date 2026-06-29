Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab government is facing mounting criticism over a proposed law that opponents say grants sweeping powers to the executive and undermines judicial oversight, Dawn reported.

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According to Dawn, the Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, 2026 has been referred to the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Law after being introduced in the provincial legislature.

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The proposed legislation would empower executive authorities to freeze bank accounts, seize property, confiscate electronic devices, remove online content, place individuals under electronic surveillance and restrict travel, based primarily on the assessment of an intelligence committee rather than a court conviction, Dawn reported.

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The bill has drawn strong criticism from opposition lawmakers as well as activists, lawyers, journalists and members of civil society, Dawn reported.

Former Citigroup emerging markets investments head and political economy author Yousuf Nazar described the legislation as "one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation proposed in Pakistan in recent years."

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In a post on X, Nazar argued that the bill would allow executive committees dominated by police and intelligence officials to declare citizens "habitual offenders" or "anti-social" and impose severe sanctions without first securing a criminal conviction.

He warned that authorities could freeze bank accounts, attach property, seize electronic devices, impose surveillance, restrict travel documents and target social media accounts without proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Nazar further argued that the bill's broad definition of "anti-social behaviour" extends beyond organised crime and drug offences to include vaguely defined acts such as spreading "misinformation", using abusive language in public and causing annoyance.

He also expressed concern that the executive could expand these categories through subordinate legislation, allowing sanctions to be imposed based on intelligence reports, police records or repeated arrests even when no court has found an individual guilty.

Calling the proposal a departure from the rule of law, Nazar alleged that it effectively places excessive discretionary powers in the hands of executive authorities, Dawn reported. (ANI)

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