Pakistan’s Punjab govt submits report on May 9 arrests to Supreme Court

Islamabad, June 23
Pakistan’s Punjab government on Friday submitted a report to the Supreme Court detailing the number of people arrested in the province following the May 9 violence after the top court summoned the records of hundreds of alleged rioters, including women and journalists, in custody.
The report, submitted as the top court on Friday resumed hearing, showed that detention orders for 2,258 persons were issued under the Maintenance of Public Order, adding 21 were in jail, a daily reported. The report, submitted by the Punjab advocate general, also showed that 1,888 persons had been arrested in 51 terrorism cases, adding 500 had been discharged while 232 were on bail.
It further said 4,119 had been arrested in 247 other cases, adding 1,201 persons had been discharged while 3,012 were on bail. The report by the Punjab government, however, did not include the data of minors, journalists and lawyers or those in custody.
