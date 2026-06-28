Balochistan [Pakistan] June 28 (ANI) The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced that its central leader, Dr Mahrang Baloch, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second time, describing the recognition as a significant acknowledgement of the Baloch rights movement on the international stage.

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In a post shared on X, BYC stated that the nomination was made in January 2026 but was not disclosed publicly at the time due to organisational policy. The committee said it chose to reveal the nomination now because Dr Mahrang Baloch, whom it claims has been targeted by the Pakistani state through "false and baseless terrorism charges," is simultaneously being recognised internationally for her advocacy of peace, justice and human rights.

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The BYC asserted that the nomination demonstrates the peaceful and democratic nature of its movement, arguing that its campaign is rooted in human rights principles. It alleged that the legal actions taken against its leadership reflect political retaliation aimed at suppressing dissent.

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The organisation further claimed that several of its leaders are facing what it described as fabricated First Information Reports (FIRs), baseless allegations and non-transparent judicial proceedings. According to the committee, these measures are intended to silence peaceful voices speaking out against alleged human rights violations in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and military operations.

The BYC also alleged that following the arrests of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other members of its leadership, incidents of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and military operations in Balochistan have intensified, with local communities bearing the consequences.

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The committee appealed to the international community, human rights organisations and democratic institutions to take notice of the situation in Balochistan. It urged them to raise their voices against the alleged rights violations and press for the protection of the fundamental rights of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee. (ANI)

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