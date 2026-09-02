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Home / World / Pakistan's rights commissions left in limbo as shoddiness raises questions over government commitment

Pakistan's rights commissions left in limbo as shoddiness raises questions over government commitment

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights oversight system is facing growing uncertainty as delays in appointing chairpersons and members to key national and provincial commissions raise concerns about their independence, effectiveness and the country's ability to fulfil international human rights commitments, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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According to The Express Tribune, the previous National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) completed its four-year tenure in November 2025, but a new commission has still not been fully constituted. The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) is also functioning under an acting head rather than a permanently appointed chairperson. Former NCHR chairperson Khawar Mumtaz criticised successive governments for failing to ensure timely appointments.

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She argued that the selection process should begin well before the expiration of a commission's term to avoid institutional gaps. Mumtaz stated that prolonged dependence on temporary arrangements could weaken the autonomy and performance of independent rights bodies. An amendment to the National Commission for Human Rights Act in 2026 introduced Section 4A, permitting a chairperson to continue for up to 120 days after the completion of their term, or until a successor is appointed. However, with the previous commission's tenure ending in November 2025, that transitional period has also expired, creating questions about the NCHR's current legal and administrative status.

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NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha maintained that the commission remains operationally effective, pointing to additional staff recruited two years ago. She said the extension of the chairperson's tenure was made under the law and reflected practices followed by human rights institutions internationally. She referred questions about forming a new commission to the government, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Peter Jacob noted that Parliament passed legislation establishing the National Commission for Minorities Rights in December 2025, but appointments to the body remain incomplete. The National Commission on the Rights of the Child has similarly experienced vacancies, with the Ministry of Human Rights inviting applications in July 2026 for members representing Punjab, Islamabad and Balochistan, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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