 Pakistan’s ruling coalition stages protest against judiciary ‘favouring’ former PM Imran Khan : The Tribune India

Pakistan’s ruling coalition stages protest against judiciary ‘favouring’ former PM Imran Khan

Khan was on Friday granted bail by Supreme Court of Pakistan after National Accountability Bureau arrested the ousted PM in a corruption case

Pakistan’s ruling coalition stages protest against judiciary ‘favouring’ former PM Imran Khan

Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the ruling political parties, take part in a rally outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 15, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

Islamabad, May 15

Pakistan’s ruling coalition on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Supreme Court to protest against some of the recent rulings of the judiciary which they said provided blanket relief to former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases.

Demonstrators, belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), have entered the Red Zone, while the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has set up a stage in front of the Supreme Court, Dawn News reported.

The protesters earlier made an entrance into the red zone despite Section 144 still in effect in the federal capital and announced they would launch a sit-in outside the Supreme Court between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, on Friday, had announced to stage the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) politician and son of party supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, said their convoy has reached Islamabad to participate in the protest outside the apex court.

PML-N leaders Hanif Abbasi and Sardar Naseem are also joining the protest, leading their convoy from Rawalpindi.

Dawn News reported that all routes going toward the Red Zone were closed to traffic.

A PDM caravan has set out to join the protest in Islamabad from the Swat Motorway in Malakand. The protestors are being led by PML-N’s provincial Joint Secretary Muhammad Najeem Khan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif will visit the coalition parties’ sit-in outside the Supreme Court and address protesters.

Meanwhile, ousted prime minister Imran Khan, 70, said that on the one hand, PDM “goons” facilitated by security agencies were trying to “take over” the Supreme Court and subverting the Constitution while on the other hand, the government was clamping down on PTI workers with at least 7,000 arrested and dozens of unarmed protestors killed.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who has a massive following in Pakistan, urged all citizens to be ready for peaceful protests, citing that it would be the end of Pakistan’s dream once the Constitution and Supreme Court were destroyed.

“So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on a government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak. Meanwhile, these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC and subvert the constitution. All citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once the constitution and Supreme Court are destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream.” Khan tweeted.

“PDM workers reach outside the gate of the Supreme Court. Protestors have entered the Red Zone, but the situation is peaceful,” Geo News quoted an Islamabad Police spokesperson as saying.

Talks between the JUI-F and authorities over the location of the protest failed, and the party after the failure of the talks vowed to hold its protest outside the Supreme Court.

Khan was on Friday granted bail by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the ousted prime minister in a corruption case.

Khan has said the JUI-F “drama” that is being done outside the Supreme Court is only for one purpose—to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he does not give a verdict according to the Constitution.

Khan’s arrest by the Pakistan Rangers at the IHC premises last Tuesday triggered unrest in Pakistan that continued till Friday and led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in the country’s history, the protesters stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also torched the historic Corps Commander’s House in Lahore.

Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan’s party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

3
Haryana

Haryana Govt fails to remove toll plaza, people up in arms

4
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

5
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs mark Mother's Day with these special pictures

6
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

7
Punjab

Punjab Diary: Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet - united yet divided

8
Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar says Haryana ready for simultaneous polls

9
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

10
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi shows Rema 'how India does Afro beats', makes him dance to 'Naach meri rani' in this viral video

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka chief ministership: Congress observers to hand over report to president Mallikarjun Kharge

Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders

His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case

Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...

Punjab increases electricity tariff; Bhagwant Mann says it won’t affect common man

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

Says the increase will be borne by the government

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...


Cities

View All

Man ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit Agarwal excels with 99.6%

ISC Class XII exams: Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

Tihar Jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell

Protesting wrestlers want BJP's women MPs to come out in support

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Rewarding Jalandhar electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end